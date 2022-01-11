Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $150.53 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $150,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $177.44 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.