Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $177.44 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

