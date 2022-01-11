PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

