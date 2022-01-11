Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PEP stock opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

