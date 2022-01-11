Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,020 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 39,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,141. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

