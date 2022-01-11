Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 417 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 618,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,010. The company has a market capitalization of $405.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

