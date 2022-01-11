Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

