SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. 97,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

