salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 747,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,516,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.38. 49,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,652. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,459 shares of company stock worth $116,572,379. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.