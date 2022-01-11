Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.12. Accolade shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 98,904 shares trading hands.
ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 279,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Accolade by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,734,000 after buying an additional 163,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 303.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
