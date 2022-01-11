Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.12. Accolade shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 98,904 shares trading hands.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 279,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Accolade by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,734,000 after buying an additional 163,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 303.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

