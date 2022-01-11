Unistake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,528.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $21,528.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.07 or 0.07543637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.76 or 0.99833289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.