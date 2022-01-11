Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.85.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $190.13. 2,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

