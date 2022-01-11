JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

IVV traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $466.38. 207,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

