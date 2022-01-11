Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $108.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,014. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

