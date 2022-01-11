Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,727 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

