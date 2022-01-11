Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

