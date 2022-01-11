Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.02. Nexters shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

