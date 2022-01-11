DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 6743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 228,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $631,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 54.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

