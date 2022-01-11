Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 2.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $638,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.90 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,449,374. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.