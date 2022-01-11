Glassman Wealth Services Has $755,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 207,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

