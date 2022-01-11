PVG Asset Management Corp Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

