Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,295. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

