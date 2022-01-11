View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,136,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

VIEW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in View by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of View by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of View by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in View by 32.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

