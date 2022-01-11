Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.75 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.84. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

