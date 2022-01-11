$26.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post sales of $26.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.15 million. Eargo reported sales of $22.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eargo.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAR shares. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 34,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,308,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 6.24. Eargo has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter worth approximately $115,209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 937,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

