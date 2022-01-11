$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,049 in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,334,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,868. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

