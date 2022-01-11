Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

