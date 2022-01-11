Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 19.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $85,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.74. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

