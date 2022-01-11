Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $82,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.09. 168,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,787,041. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.73. The firm has a market cap of $915.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

