PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

