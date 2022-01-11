Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.