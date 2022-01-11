Reviewing Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) & Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aperam and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $4.14 billion 1.09 $199.90 million $6.73 8.40 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Aperam has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 10.80% 18.03% 9.94% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aperam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aperam and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 0 2 5 0 2.71 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aperam presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.17%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Aperam.

Summary

Aperam beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil. The Services & Solutions segment includes marketing and distributing the company’s products. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses in the production facility in France with a meltshop designed to produce specialty grades. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

