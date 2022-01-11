Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Caleres posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:CAL traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,496. The company has a market cap of $890.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

