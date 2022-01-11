10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4.6%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.74 and last traded at $121.82. 3,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 753,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.72.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,402 shares of company stock valued at $39,350,550. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

