Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

ELMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $121,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.