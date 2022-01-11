Tfo Tdc LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 125.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

