Portman Ltd Invests $1.82 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Portman Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.3% of Portman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,285 shares of company stock valued at $36,948,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.14. 23,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -204.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

