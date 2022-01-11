INT (INT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $685,422.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. INT has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $685,422.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00332727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

