Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 240.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 28,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,403. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

