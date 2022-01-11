Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.63.

Shares of LAC stock traded up C$3.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.26. 813,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,669. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

