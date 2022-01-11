Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.86. 5,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,381,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

