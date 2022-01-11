Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 496,704 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $13.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

