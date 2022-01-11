FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 4,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 562,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

