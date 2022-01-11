JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 141 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 747,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $230.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,652. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,379 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

