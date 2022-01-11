Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

