Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.61. 74,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,136. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

