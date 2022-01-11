Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,733. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

