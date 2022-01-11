Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 18,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

