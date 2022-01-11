Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $166.98. 93,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,808. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.