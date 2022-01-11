Bank of The West Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of The West increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

MPC stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

